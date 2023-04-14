Local judge using innovative method to steer kids away from vaping

Judge Joe Benavides is sponsoring an essay and poster contest to encourage older kids to take cues from their younger siblings.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More and more teens are showing up in court having to answer to one Coastal Bend judge about being caught vaping.



Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1, Place 1 Joe Benavides is tackling this health issue by sponsoring a poster and essay contest for first- through fifth-graders in an effort to get younger kids to influence the older ones.

“The older siblings are probably vaping,” he said. “But if they (see) their younger siblings -- watching them do the poster and essay contest -- hopefully that will positively affect them by saying ‘No, I’m not gonna do vaping.’ ”

Benavides said he sees around 50 kids from different school districts in his courtroom for vaping offenses.

“It’s getting out of control, but it’s not only one ISD, it’s, you know, throughout Nueces County,” he said. “We’re just trying to educate the community on the harmful effects of vaping.”

Vaping on school campuses is illegal, he said, and is harmful to kids’ health, affecting the brain, the heart, the lungs because they’re chemical-based.

If you’re caught with vape juice or tobacco, he can help you in his court, but he said pens also can fit other substances such as tobacco and drugs, and those are out of his jurisdiction.

“A large majority fits drugs,” he said. “And it goes to a higher court, which is county court.”

Kids who are sent to his court for vaping offenses will pay fines, complete a special program, and do community service – and their parent has to do it with them.

“The parents are getting frustrated, I’m getting frustrated,” he said. “Parents are doing the best they can, but I think it’s a partnership within the school system, the parents and the court system, and all we wanna do – educate, not only the parents, but the kids on the harmful effects of vaping.”

The poster and essay contest entries must be done with minimal help from parents, and must be submitted by April 30. The winner will be chosen May 10. The first-place winner will receive $350, the second-place winner will get $250 and third place gets $150.