Local lawyer argues new Biden policy may lead to violence against migrants

Texas A&M Kingsville political science professor Travis Braidwood said that Biden's plan could be a major concession to Republicans.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local immigration attorney Justin Tullius told 3NEWS that President Biden's announcement of immigration restrictions at the border once Title 42 comes to an end may cause more harm than good.

Tullius said the challenge is to keep people protected from violence while they're prevented from seeking asylum.

"What we're going to see here in the short term is an increase in kidnappings and violence, and what people are forced to be subjected to when they are coming to the U.S. border to seek protection that they're entitled to seek under our law," he said.

Biden's announcement focused on giving 30,000 immigrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua a chance to legally enter the country. Tullius said Biden's plan will slow the immigration process down even more than it already has.

"Multiple courts have already declared lawless much of what we're seeing the Biden administration announce," he said. "So again, it's an extension of something we've seen under the Trump administration but we've seen it under both administrations."

Texas A&M Kingsville political science professor Travis Braidwood said that Biden's plan is replacing Title 42, which he believes to be outdated.

"It doesn't make sense to ban people from other countries via COVID policy," he said. "So instead they're going to move forward looking at specified countries. And looking at turning away people that, for example, people that reside in the country already or looking at specified countries for people that are no longer eligible."



Braidwood added that Biden's plan could be a major concession to Republicans.

"It seems almost like an olive branch to Republicans to say 'Look, Biden is doing something about the border even though it might not be things like traditional border walls or straight up bans like the Trump administration proposed during the campaigning process.'"

Tullius said things may not change again until the next election or even longer.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.