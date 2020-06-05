CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Leaders for the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County say local businesses are doing a pretty good job of self-regulating when it comes to enforcing that 25% occupancy rule. City-county law enforcement is working together to enforce those regulations and step in if needed.

However, things were a little different out near the beach. Judge Barbara Canales showed a series of images sent to her of congregations of people on Bob Hall Pier calling it "unacceptable." With Mother's Day weekend approaching, she is hoping citizens figure out how to have a good time while practicing much needed social distancing.

"This plan to reopen will not work without us pitching in and making it work together so I just want you to know that I'm pretty focused on enforcement this week," Judge Canales said.

She added that people do have a right to be on the beaches, but at a safe distance. She says she does have the authority to limit the occupancy on county beaches, but hopes she won't have to impose those limits.

