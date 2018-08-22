Corpus Christi (KIII News) — As the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association continues to press for premium rate increases, local leaders are still fighting against the rise.

Despite many Coastal Bend residents continuing to recovery from hurricane disaster, the state is still trying to raise the rates by 10-percent.

On Wednesday's Commissioners Court they voted against the increase 5-0.

"They need to look at other areas of the state it's not just the hurricane out down on the coast, look at the other disasters and the other parts of the state and see we always get the burnt end of it, on the rates, and it's wrong," said Carolyn Vaugh, County Commissioner Precinct 1.

The court will submit a resolution to the Texas Department of Insurance that they do not agree with the 10 percent increase.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII