Local livestock on display by Nueces County kids and teens, right here in Corpus Christi

Students with special needs are invited to take place in this Texas tradition, hosted by the Nueces County Junior Livestock All Star Show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Helping kids get into this great Texas tradition, the Nueces County Junior Livestock All Star Show is proud to present this year's big event!

Goats, lambs, and more will be on display as students show their hard work. Additionally, livestock will be provided to students new to the practice.

The event will take place Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 3:30 pm in the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds. Check-in runs from 2:30 to 3:00.

You must pre-register your child to participate. Only pre-registered participants are eligible to show.

To register, visit the ncjls.org web site, click on the 'Show' tab, scroll down to All Star Show, and complete the registration form.

The deadline to register is Dec.1st, 2021

Registration is limited to the first 60 students, so register now!

For more information you can call 361-876-2128 or email ncjlsallstarshow@gmail.com.

