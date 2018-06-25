LULAC Council # 1 President Dr. Nick Adame and LULAC members across the nation traveled to McAllen Saturday to take part in the "Free the Children" rally.

"Set the children free. set the children free," protesters shouted.

Emotions ran high as a busload of children rolled out of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Facility, also known as the Ursula Facility.

"We are the voice for those children right now that are asking for their mother and their father and haven't done it," one protester said.

Adame Facebook lived most of the free the children rally including when protesters blocked the bus from leaving

"As some of the people had their hand on the buses and they were praying you could see their little hands on the glass," Adame said.

Adame said no one could give the group answers as to where they were taking the young passengers.

"Even though an executive order was signed we still have children that are still separated from their families," Adame said.

Adame said comprehensive immigration reform has always been on top of LULAC's agenda.

"With a pathway for citizenship for the 11 million that are already here," Adame said.

But he said the way these families were torn apart and treated is a human rights issue.

"People fleeing their countries because of civil war and drug cartels and they come to seek asylum and what do we do?" Adame said. "We incarcerate them."

Adame said the protesters moved out of the bus' way and said the rally was meant to just bring awareness to what is continuing to be a crisis at the border.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII