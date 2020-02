CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A San Diego man has died after being injured Wednesday in the Caldwell oil rig explosion.

According to the Alice Echo News Journal 25-year old Brian Maldonado was one of three people injured in the explosion. He suffered third degree burns on 90% of his body.

Maldonado's family says he died Saturday at the Del Seton Medical Center at UT-Austin surrounded by loved ones.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: