Local man gives back to Hillcrest community

For the third year in a row, "For the Youth Foundation Inc. has been helping the Hillcrest community go back to school with supplies they need.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "For the Youth Foundation Incorporated" has been helping the youth in the Hillcrest Community go back to school with supplies they need. This will be the third year in a row.

This year kids didn't just take-home free supplies, but they also were able to get free haircuts and hairstyles at the event.

Founder of the event, David Thompson grew up in the Hillcrest area and explained that he remembers a time he needed school supplies and other necessities.

"It's a smile on people's faces, I love helping people. I have no problem with it as long as I am able, I don't mind helping people. The smile on their faces, the kids are happy, just out here running around and it's a free event."

H-E-B, N.T.A record labels, and local beauticians from around the area all stepped in to help today's event be as successful as it was.

There was even food, music and other entertainment on site.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!