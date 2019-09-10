SINTON, Texas — From Sinton, Texas to the White House, a local man is proving it can certainly be done.

On Tuesday, Adrian Alaniz of Sinton officially accepted his invitation to Washington D.C., where he will be taking his talents to the White House to get it ready for the upcoming Christmas season.

At 112 W. Sinton Street, you’ll find Adrian Michael Events. It’s a local shop known for its fresh floral designs, creative mums, boutique finds, and come December, Alaniz’s work will hang in the White House after he received his invitation last week.

"I didn't read the invitation at all. I just opened it and saw, 'The White House" and 'Congratulations.' I read those two words, and I just bawled for an hour. I couldn't contain myself I thought, oh my goodness, what did I do to deserve this?" Alaniz said.

One person from each state was selected to take their talents to D.C. with Alaniz representing Texas. How he got to this point, actually all began with a doctor’s appointment last year:

"I was sitting in a doctor's office last December, and there was a magazine. The magazine was an article of a lady from Louisiana. She actually had this experience and went through all of this, and her story inspired me. Something told me, ‘you know to give it a shot Adrian try and apply’," Alaniz said.

The application process began in January, and now, fast forward to October, Alaniz is certainly proud and excited he took on the chance. He shared this would be his first trip to D.C., and that while he’s looking forward to exploring the city, he’s already ready to take on the challenge.

"The White House has already come up with the floor plan for this year’s decorating, and I’ve actually already seen the floor plan just to get an idea before I get there. When I get there, all these materials will be set for me and ready to go so we can begin the process of getting the white house decorated," Alaniz said.

The decorating process will begin on November 29 and should be finished by December 1st. He was told to expect “very long” days, anywhere between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Alaniz's work has been picked up by homes and customers across Texas. Despite all his success, he admits that he had his doubts in the beginning when the Texas A&M University – Kingsville 2016 graduate first opened the shop three years ago

"I thought you know, ‘I don't know if I'm going to make it. I don't know if this is the right thing or if I'm doing the right thing at such a young age.’ I was 22 at the time, and looking back at it now, it's probably the best thing that's ever happened to me," Alaniz said.

His grandmother, Elisa Candelaria, works beside him day in and day out, helping customers find what they need while also helping Alaniz manage the store.

“He makes flowers come to life!” Candelaria said. “I’m so proud of him, I am very proud.”

In addition to his grandmother, Alaniz credits his entire family and community for their support in his success.

“My family is everything to me, we’ve grown up in a small town. I come from a big family and this business – it’s run by family, we’re all in this together, we’ve done such a tremendous job I believe this far,” Alaniz said. “I’m very thankful to be where I’m at today, especially now with this opportunity that’s come up I couldn’t be more thankful especially for my town, Sinton has been so great.”

Faith also a constant in Alaniz’s life, something he says he has and will always continue to hold firmly onto as he continues his career.

"My faith couldn't be strong at this moment. I’m thankful for the opportunities that God has given me, I’m thankful for the opportunity He gives me each day in business. He has given me such a talent that I really enjoy sharing with others and that I plan to share for the rest of my life.”

Alaniz will travel to Washington D.C. in late November. To keep up with Alaniz and his story and his store, like his Facebook page.

