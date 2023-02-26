Local muralist brings beach to customers backyard

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A locally known muralist named Jeremy Flores was reached out to by his 87-year-old friend, 'WC' Welz to help bring the beach straight to his back yard.
He told Jeremy he doesn't get out much, so he requested him to paint his neighbor's fence like if he were at the beach.
As always, Jeremy's work did not disappoint and was a true masterpiece. Now for Welz, a trip to the beach is now in his plans every day when he walks to his own backyard.
