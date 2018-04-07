One Corpus Christi community celebrated the fourth of July with a block parade, and it's a tradition that goes back more than fifteen years.

The 18th annual independence day parade brought out neighbors from the Morningside community. The crowd all sang the national anthem to kick it off the ceremony.

The parade included kids riding their bikes, and dogs showing off their patriotism.

Neighbors hope to see the tradition continue for years to come.

"It thinks it's going to age well. I think we're going to look at and see that there's still a strength ten years from now and that there will be familiar faces a little bit older," Daniel J. Davis said.

The parade started in 2001.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII