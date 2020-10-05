CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the nurses at Driscoll Children’s Hospital retired on Friday, but what makes it more poignant is one of her sons has gone to New York City to help a hospital there deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was time for me to go ahead and retire. Pass the baton on to my boys," says Cynthia Fields.



Cynthia Fields has spent her career as a nurse, and for the last ten years has worked in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Driscoll Children’s Hospital, and both of her boys followed in mom’s footsteps.



“The one that’s in Houston as a registered nurse, running a hyperbaric therapy out there, and then my oldest son, Eliseo Flores, has been nursing now for several years. Some of his friends decided to go do something more fulfilling and feeling like they were touching more of the world. He decided to leave to New York City. He is presently at Lincoln hospital in the Bronx," says Cynthia.



We reached out to Eliseo, 'Tony' Flores in New York to find out more about his decision to serve.



“I work in San Antonio and people were staying home, so we weren’t working in the ER as much as we normally do until I felt the need and the calling that people in New York -- the nurses and the people of New York needed help," said Tony.



Tony and some of his coworkers recently left for the Big Apple and he says what he has seen so far, has been scary.



“People are sick and everybody thinks it’s fake and everything, but if you come out here, people are sick, people can’t breathe. They’re dying and it’s just scary, it’s an eye-opener for sure," adds Tony.



How do Cynthia and her husband feel about what Tony is doing?



“So proud, so so proud," exclaims Cynthia!



We gave Tony the chance to give his mom a message on this Mother’s Day.



“I love you. Congratulations on your retirement! You’ve changed a lot of people's lives. You saved a lot of little babies out there that are grown because of you. And you’re going to be missed in the medical field community, and I miss you and I love you” said Tony.



Congratulations to Cynthia and a big thanks to her and all of her children for their service.

