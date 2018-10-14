Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — One organization spent their Saturday giving back to their community over at the Old Bayiew Cemetery in Corpus Christi.

The Associated General Contractors partnered with the cemetery to beautify grave sites.

They spent the morning restoring headstones and fencing to prepare for Frontera Corpus Christi.

Members of the organization said they enjoyed coming together to do this for their community.

"We're a group of young leaders in the construction industry and we just want to be out there and make a name for ourselves and really make the community a better place because as we grow into the community we want to be great representatives for the community and the industry as a whole," organization executive director Amy Lee said.

If you or someone you know needs help restoring any kind of land or construction, all you have to do is fill out an application.

