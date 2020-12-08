x
Indigenous People of the Coastal Bend petitioning for the ancient remains found on Hog Island to be returned back where they were found

The organization is waiting for a determination on whether those remains belong to their tribes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier this month human remains were found on Hog Island, near Aransas Pass, which were later determined to be ancient. Local indigenous organizations are working on having those remains returned and reburied.

"We want these remains to go back to the tribe, we want these remains to be reburied," said Wally Flores, a member of the Indigenous People of The Coastal Bend.

