Local party leaders say it's to late to add straight party voting without problems

McLennan County Republican and Democratic party chairs agree that adding more changes to the ballot will do more harm than good.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A federal court ruling could force the State of Texas to restore straight-ticket voting after the Texas legislature eliminated that option back in the 2017 legislative session. While Democrats and Republicans in McLennan County may disagree on the merits of straight-ticket voting in general, they can definitely agree on one thing: This ruling came much too late to be practical and will create problems for local elections.

"When you change the ballot, you have to change the calibration on the machines. All of those would have to be re-done and re-checked. Which is a tedious process," McLennan County Chairwoman Mary Duty said. "And if you change one set of ballots you would have to change the other set of ballots."

This would apply to all election ballots and includes absentee ballots sent our last week and oven ballots send overseas.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo said Friday she made the decision to protect voters at the polls stating the elimination straight-ticket voting would “Cause irreparable injury” to voters “By creating mass lines at the polls and increasing the amount of time voters are exposed to COVID-19.”

She also acknowledged that state election officials could need to recalibrate voting machines or reprint ballot but said the potential harm for those suing over the matter, including the Texas Association for Retired Americans, was “Outweighed by the inconveniences resulting.”

McLennan County Republican Party Chairman Brad Holland told 6 News Monday he had long supported straight-ticket voting despite the decision of the Texas legislature to remove it.

"I strongly support straight-ticket voting. I think elections are about ideas and going to the ballot box with an idea of a concept of a platform, and voting for that platform, to me makes sense in elections," Holland said. "I support that voting and I hope it returns."

Despite Holland's stance on the policy, however, he said the election has already progressed to the point that restoring that voting option may be simply impractical.

"This election has already started without straight-ticket voting and it's going to be extremely difficult, really impossible, to make this election straight-ticket compatible because ballots have already gone out and come in already," Holland said.

The McLennan County Election Administration Office has already spent around $25,000 on changing voting databases and reprinting ballots after a decision from the Texas Supreme Court placed allowed three additional Green Party candidates on the ballot. The office had not actually placed those ballots in the mail. Now the office is faced with the possibility of having to print and mail thousands of new ballots, as required by law, even though the original ballots could still be honored.

Duty told 6 News voters could be confused by receiving new ballots that they don't actually need to fill out, and it will only lead to problems.

"It shows a sense of doubt and confusion, which is unnecessary and somebody needs to argue that before a higher court so they can say, 'Look, it was a nice idea but let's wait,'" Duty said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will appeal the decision. Paxton issued a statement Friday.

“I am disappointed that the Court departed from its prior reasoning and imposed straight-ticket voting only weeks before a general election. My office has filed a motion to stay the district court’s injunction,” said Attorney General Paxton. “In addition, my office will file an immediate appeal of the district court’s ruling in order to defend the integrity of Texas’s electoral process and practice used in 43 other states.”

Election officials are now stuck in limbo as they wait for guidance from the state on what changes they will need to make.