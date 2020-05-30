A hero and a member of the greatest generation has died.

We have learned that Pearl Harbor Survivor Harry Ogg passed away earlier this week. Ogg was a Navy Veteran and a longtime volunteer at the USS Lexington Museum.

Services will be held on Monday at the St. Theresa Catholic Church with a rosary beginning at 9 a.m. and mass to follow at 9:30. The burial will take place at 11 a.m. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Ogg was 97-years-old.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: