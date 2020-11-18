Several charities, businesses offering a free Thanksgiving meal

The will be several chances to have a Thanksgiving meal this year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanksgiving in a pandemic may look a bit different. Families have been encouraged to gather virtually instead of together to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The pandemic has also affected the income of several families.

Several businesses are offering a helping hand this year.

Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway

The giveaway is still on for Nov. 21, but will look different this year.

Walmart offers meals for everyone

Walmart, along with leading mobile rewards platform Ibotta, Campbell's, Butterball and Coca-Cola, is offering a free Thanksgiving meal when you download the Ibotta app.

Joe Salem Dinner

The 77th Annual Joe Salem Dinner will be serving meals drive-up style at Sokol Corpus Christi Gym, 5502 Kostoryz, on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. As always, there is no charge for dinner and everyone is welcome.

Coastal Bend Food Bank Turkey Giveaway

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Coastal Bend Food Bank will still be hosting their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

Vishal Raju Bhagat Meal Giveaway

The Vishal Raju Bhagat Foundation will be giving away 500 meals on Thanksgiving Day.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.