Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Drowning is the nationwide leading cause of accidental death for children under the age of five.

In 2018 data shows 80 kids have drowned in Texas, 18 of them in Nueces County.

According to Morgan and Tyler Walker, they understand the importance of teaching their children how to swim.

"It can happen to anyone at any time," Walker said.

Not too long before the walkers met Morgan suffered a tragic loss, her one-year-old daughter Kayden Riley drowned inside their family pool.

"The back door of the house was actually left open, and I was just getting ready for work," Morgan said. "It happened very very quickly."

Morgan now believes the accident could have been prevented.

"A few months before my daughter passed away I had heard a story on the news similar to mine... and I thought man how negligent or how irresponsible... and a few months later I was the one on the news," Morgan said.

Thanks or infant swimming resource kids can learn how to rescue themselves by finding out what to do when they're in the water.

"It has given me a piece of mind, and comfort that you cannot put a price on," Morgan said.

The couple's two children, 4-year-old River and two and a half-year-old Willow, are in their fourth week at ISR under Brittany Briones,

Briones is the only ISR instructor in the Coastal Bend.

"Most drownings happen when they're not supposed to be in the body of water out swimming. They found their way out," Briones said.

86-percent of all children who drown are fully clothed.

In the 8-week course, children receive 60 hours of hands-on, in-water training.

"How to, so they problem solves also, they would learn to swim float swim. Younger ones they learn if they fall in to roll over and float until help arrived," Briones said.

'Whether or not you have a pool at your home," Tyler said. "Your child is going to be around water at some point wherever they are."

It's so crucial for the Walker family to make sure their children and others know what to do and stay alive while swimming.

"I will do whatever it takes to get my kids into these lessons every year because the piece of mind it provides to you and your family," the Walker family said. "There's no amount of dollars or time or anything you can put on that."

