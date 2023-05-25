Local realtors 'Walk with Pride' for a great cause

This is the event's 40th year running and helps to raise money to buy new pairs of shoes for Coastal Bend children in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Thursday morning, several of your friendly neighborhood realtors got together to "Walk with Pride" for a great cause.

The American Bank Center transformed into a runway show as part of the 40th annual Walk with Pride Charity Fashion Show Event hosted by the Corpus Christi Association of REALTORS and Julian Gold.

Since 1983, the event has aimed to raise money to buy new pairs of shoes for children in the Coastal Bend of the highest need. All the children who are benefitted by the program are qualified through Nueces & Jim Wells County Social Services.

It was started by the late Val Valentine, who began the program 40 years ago to help area children in need. As a child, Mr. Valentine's family couldn't afford new shoes for school, so instead, he was given an old pair of men's shoes that were so worn out and large, they more-so resembled over-sized clown shoes.

It was that childhood memory that inspired Mr. Valentine to later create the CCAR Walk with Pride foundation so that children can have access to new shoes that not only fit right, but make them feel great and confident.

"He [Valentine] never wanted to feel like that again, so we want to make sure that every kid that goes to school gets a new pair of shoes," said foundation and community outreach chair, Debbie Greene. "We're trying to raise money for kids to give them shoes for the upcoming school year, so what's better than that?"

Mr. Valentine's grandchildren were in attendance Thursday to accept an award in his memory and legacy.

From there, the fashion show began featuring local realtors-turned-models for the day to strut their stuff for a great cause. The fashion show is put on by and the clothes are provided by Julian Gold.

KIII-TV anchors, Leslie Adami and Lexis Greene, were on hand to present at this year's event.

To make a contribution to this year's Walk with Pride, you can do so through the CCAR's website by clicking here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!