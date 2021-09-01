Some have been placed in an animal sanctuary, while others are up for adoption.

STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. — It was a boisterous welcome at the Home For Life animal sanctuary when seven dogs arrived in the past couple of weeks, traveling from Kabul, Afghanistan to Star Prairie, Wisconsin.

"They're adapting well, some were a little timid, just getting them used to being around people and being on a leash just things like that," said Home For Life's Brit Shoberg.

There were so many things these pups had to adjust to.

But at Home For Life, where they will live out the rest of their days, staff are just happy to be a small part of a bigger picture.

"We've all seen the news, what's going on over there, and it's very unfortunate, but it's also fortunate that we can take in some of these pups and give them a chance," Shoberg said. "Lisa our director, she has contacts throughout the world where she works with multiple organizations to just make a difference."

Just across the St. Croix someone else from Kabul isn't being so subtle about what she wants. Donning a purple leash that reads "Adopt Me," Bluebell was eager to greet new people on Tuesday, but not initially.

"She was scared, she was very shut-down, she just kind of laid there," No Dog Left Behind's Vetting Coordinator Chariss Nearmeyer said. "She came in with another that was more shut down and more scared, but once they've kind of gotten into their homes and settled in and had great fosters, they've really come a long way in their personalities."

Bluebell came in under No Dog Left Behind, initially as a stray with a broken leg, who had received surgery at a shelter in Kabul. Eventually the veterinarians there decided it was best to amputate her front, left paw.

"She's not broken, she's not broken at all but she does need a family that's going to understand that she's got only three legs," Nearmeyer said. "And she's not going to be able to go on 10 mile hikes, she sure does love a good walk in the afternoon, someone that wants to watch her grow and helping her build her confidence."

Bluebell's foster mom Megan Fatheree says she's hoping Bluebell's new family will be patient.

"Just willing to be kind of curious about her, and willing to discover what works for her, what doesn't, its a very different life here than her previous life," Fatheree said. "And so she's... I feel like learning lots of new things, and taking in lots of new information."

Both Nearmeyer and Fatheree said they are aware of the ongoing tragedy in Afghanistan, so they're helping in the best way they know how.

"For somebody that is heartbroken about what's going on over there and knowing how privileged we are here, knowing what's going on there, is just eye-opening," Nearmeyer said. "I wish we as a nation could talk about it more and pitch in more, and realize that there are people, dogs and cats and other animals that are still there with no voice."