In the wake of the Santa Fe shooting parents and students in the Coastal Bend are voicing their concerns Friday about safety on their school campuses.

Less than four months from Florida's deadly school shooting local parents and students were sad and worried about what lies ahead when it comes to being in the classroom.

"I can't even put it into words, I started crying cause I felt so bad for the parents and kids themselves it's just very traumatizing," a mom said. "It hit home."

"I need to get him out of school; he needs to be homeschooled so that he does not be in that danger," Penny said.

"All those kids are just going to school for a regular day and ended up dying it's just sad to think about it," a student said.

"If I kids in high school I'd be scared and devastated for them right now," a mom said. "You never know what people are thinking what they are going to do, and they can copy."

Penny said that the Santa Fe shooting was not a surprise for her.

"It can happen anywhere; there's no stopping what's going on. No amount of gun laws are going to change it," Penny said.

Some residents Kiii-TV talked to wanted more gun laws.

"More gun control laws, making so easy to access a gun," a student said. "Parents locking up their guns in safes so their kids can't get into it and grab their guns, that's what they're doing they're taking their parents guns."

While other residents wanted teachers to be armed.

"I think should be allowed to carry handguns," a mom said. "If anything like this were to happen they would be able to protect themselves from the students."

Other saw more guns as a more significant problem and wanted to see more action from schools.

"They have to pay attention to those kids, and if not getting what they need, somebody needs to step in, a counselor," a resident said.

"They need to be prosecuted as adults, plain and simple," a resident said.

"He had to of been planning this for at least a month, to be able to plant all that," a resident said.

"Why didn't why didn't they catch it on camera aren't' their cameras on every campus now," a resident said.

