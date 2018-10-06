Experts state suicide is 100 percent preventable. While they may not always be clear, there are warning signs to look out for that could suggest someone you know is contemplating suicide or experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The best way to remember the signs is through the acronym 'IS PATH WARM?' It stands for ideation, substance abuse, purposelessness, anxiety, trapped, hopelessness, withdrawal, anger, recklessness and mood changes.

Angela Horner with the Corpus Christi chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness experienced the devastating effects of suicide firsthand after her nephew passed away. She said had someone recognized the signs, he may still be alive.

"That's why it's important for family members to notice when those warning signs are there and don't ignore them," she said.

Although it may be an awkward conversation to start, Horner said the best way to help someone who may be suicidal, is to ask.

"Mentioning it is not gonna give them the sudden idea to do it," Horner added.

Horner recommended starting the conversation with compassion and more importantly, without judgment.

"Come in a way of concern, let them know that maybe say 'hey I've noticed you've been feeling really down lately or I haven't seen you out much lately, how are things going are you feeling okay?'"

In the worse case scenario, Horner said the best action is to call 911.

The Behavioral Health Center of Nueces County offers several mental health services.

Crisis Hotline 1-888-767-4493

All other mental health services (361) 886-6970

National Suicide Prevention Hotline 1-800-273-8255

