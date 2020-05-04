CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With state-wide orders in place, restaurants and bars are limited to take-out and delivery only.

Several local restaurants throughout the City of Corpus Christi have stepped up to help the community, especially first-responders during this national crisis.

Ara's Seafood and Steaks, located on 6917 South Staples Street, served up hot meals for all police officers, firefighters, and EMTs in uniform.

With ID, a free curbside meal from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. was served on Friday to all local first responders. Our local heroes made their way over to the restaurant to take a break from their hectic day to enjoy a delicious, free dinner.

Owner of Ara's Seafood and Steaks, Ara Babos, wanted to thank first responders for their continued services and dedication to the community.

"Its businesses like this, making a difference in the life of residents in the Coastal Bend," says community leader, Kris Tovar.

We thank you first responders! Ara’s Seafood & Steaks Would like to continue our first responders appreciation by extending our free meal for first responders to April 6th thru April 10th. We thank you first responders for your continued dedication, and service! We would also like to thank our community for their continued support in supporting local! Posted by Ara's Seafood & Steaks on Saturday, April 4, 2020

Another local restaurant, Imperial Café, has served up dozens of to-go boxes of fried rice for anyone who is in need of food for the past few weeks. They have served hundreds of people throughout the community, including homeless people, and plan to continue paying it forward.

Bubba's 33 gave out pizzas to any families that were struggling to find dinner. The first 33 cars lined up in front of the establishment were given free pizzas to share with friends and family, free of cost.

Domino's Pizza in Robstown also gave out pizzas to the Robstown Police Department on Saturday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the RPD, Domino's provided dinner for the department as an act of generosity and kindness.

These are just some of the examples as to how local restaurants in the Coastal Bend area have come together to show hospitality to the community, especially our first responders who are the frontline of the coronavirus battle.

