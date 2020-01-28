CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of students from the Corpus Christi Montessori School made a special trip to Houston on Monday to learn more about the somber history of the holocaust.

The students toured the newly expanded Holocaust museum on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"It was a great way for us to come down and learn how much hate, and how one individual can change the entire thing, and I believe its a great thing to learn from history or history will be repeated. I believe it will be a great thing people will understand hate is a real thing, and the only way to overcome is love," student Jere Washington said.

Among the exhibits includes the Candelier of Butterflies which represents the children who died in the holocaust.

Admission to the museum was free Monday in honor of the remembrance day.

