Local sports club holds benefit to support the family of 11-year-old killed on New Year's Day

The benefit is scheduled for Saturday and will begin at noon at the Mi Rancho Taqueria on Ayers Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community is continuing to show support for the family of Amethyst Sistine Silva, the 11-year-old girl who was shot and killed on New Year's Day.

Officers were called to the 6600 Block of Everhart Road at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting.

When officers arrived to the Allure Apartments, they were updated that an 11-year-old girl was driven to a local hospital by family members, according to officials with CCPD.

Officers arrived to the hospital as the 11-year-old girl was arriving. Officers were told that the young girl had died from her injuries.

On Monday, the family received "the best news we have gotten so far," said Ame's dad Robert, when they found out Corpus Christi Police Department officials had made an arrest in his daughter's New Year's Day shooting death.

The men, 29-year-old Deonis Poindexter and 43-year-old Jacob Leal, were arrested Monday on deadly-conduct charges -- a third-degree felony --however Corpus Christi Police Department officials said those charges could be upgraded pending investigation.

In an effort to ease some of the family's hardship, one local San Francisco 49ers fan club is planning a benefit this weekend -- with all the proceeds going toward the Silva family.

Club member, Pete Trevino, and his friend Jason are working together to cook up barbeque plates. The money made from the sales will go toward funeral expenses for the Silva family.

"As a dad it's devastating, right? No one wants to hear, ya know, a precious child like that getting hurt, getting killed so it's really hard," he said.