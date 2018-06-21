The local teachers’ union in Corpus Christi is protesting a charter school affiliated with a company that owns children's detention centers.

The Promesa College Prep Charter School on Morgan Avenue and Baldwin Boulevard is part of the Southwest Keys Program, which owns children's detention centers down in the Rio Grande Valley.

The American Federation of Teachers said those are the same detention centers being used to house children when their families caught crossing the border illegally.

"As teachers we just couldn’t take it anymore. We care for children every day,” said Dr. Nancy Vera, the president of the American Federation of Teachers.

“Because even if they say, OK, you can unite the parents with the children, how are they keeping the records? How are they making sure that the children and the parents unite?”

We reached out to Southwest Key Programs who sent us a statement that said, “Southwest Key Programs does not support separating families at the border,” and that they "believe keeping families together is better for the children, parents and our communities, and they say they remain committed to providing compassionate care and reunification.”

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII