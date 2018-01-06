On Wednesday Governor Greg Abbott unveiled his 40 point plan to increase safety in Texas public schools.

Abbott's plan encourages teachers who've been thoroughly trained in the use of firearms to have ready access to them in the classroom.

Many teachers are balking at the idea including leaders of the American Federation of Teachers in Corpus Christi.

According to the AFT, there's a lot of factors to consider before a plan is designated for Texas administrators to follow.

The AFT had many points, the main one putting school funding towards psychologists and social workers.

"If we had a more early intervention that we wouldn't have as many of our students having these mental issues, or feeling they have to get back at someone," Kina Pena said.

"If psychologists and social workers come in, they'll be able to deal with those situations, they'll be the specialists to be able to intervene in some psychological problem or get the help that children need," said Dr. Nancy Vera, president of Corpus Christi AFT.

Pena taught for 36 years and said it doesn't happen overnight and building a student-teacher relationship in schools is essential.

"Educators got away from teaching values and teaching more social skills, and teaching our children how to interact with each other; we don't do that anymore because teachers are required to do so much of testing," Pena said.

A significant factor for the helping not being available is because of standardized testing, a concentration for schools year round.

"When teachers are told what to do, when to do it and how to do it because of a standardized test then we are not meeting the social needs of our children," Vera said.

The AFT's concern is their opposal to guns in the classroom.

"Need to be welcoming environments for children, safe environments, kids who have past trauma regarding guns, will shut down and will not be able to learn in the classroom," fifth-grader teacher Jaclyn Sanchez said

According to Dr. Vera, part of Abbott's plan included ensuring teachers who were trained to carry, saying that individuals would be allowed to have guns without other teachers and administrators knowing who was armed.

"I don't just anyone carrying guns, and I don't trust the government to tell me that they know someone that has a gun and I don't," Vera said.

Teachers believe it jeopardizes lives of their students.

"Even if we hide the gun somewhere in a designated place, that also defeats the purpose when somebody comes in with a gun, that teacher is not going to have time to go get that gun from where ever it is," Pena said.

The federation also brought up a point that legislature will not meet until next year, and was concerned about where funding would come from.

