CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — At just seventeen years old, Kaitlyn Jankovsky has been through a lot. Four years ago she began treatment for cancer and had one of her hips replaced. On Saturday, her battle against cancer was celebrated at the water park, along with her loved-ones and doctors.

"Definitely a great way to celebrate," she said.

Jankovsky and her father recalled the nights and days spent in the oncology unit but on Saturday, the day was all about sunshine, fun, treats and water slides.

Kaitlyn's father, Richard said when children go through treatment for cancer, they're robbed of doing normal, childhood activities.

The celebration is a package from an auction at La Fiesta de los Ninos; it's hosted by Hurricane Alley and donated by a local family. This event takes place every couple of months to celebrate the patients who've fought their way through illness.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII