CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend theater is putting a performance that residents might want to see in person.

The Aurora Arts Theatre will be performing a Broadway musical of Mamma Mia.

"I'm very excited. Actually, I begged to direct and choreograph, and I'm pleased with the way it has turned out, and I think the community will be, too," director Jonathan Montgomery said.

The theatre is always looking for volunteers to do everything from act to usher.

Mamma Mia opens Friday and runs until March 3.