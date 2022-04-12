Local thrift shop lends a helping hand to new moms

These mothers are able to keep a close eye on their babies because they’re able bring them to work every day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Pregnancy Center of the Coastal Bend has helped many over the years, by providing resources and supplies to mothers in need. The center has since expanded their parenting program to the Hi Again Resale Shop.

At the shop, everything you see, has been donated, and sales help to hire the next mother in need.

The unique business allows new mothers to keep a close eye on their babies since they're able bring them to work every day.

Mother and team leader, Bonita Rea told 3NEWS this parenting program has truly changed her life. "It has been just such a blessing, because I got to enjoy my pregnancy," she explained.

This shop gives mothers the freedom to bond with their baby while also providing for them. "A lot of jobs these days come with deadlines on maternity leave," Rea said. "And I just couldn't imagine leaving my son after, I don't know, three months or however long other jobs have." Rea added.

Rea was hired when she was pregnant with Jackson. "It was just so emotional to be able to see your baby grow and have customers know him and see him grow and ask for him."

The Executive Director of the Pregnancy Center of the Coastal Bend, Jana Pinson spoke with 3NEWS and said, "we have the opportunity to say not only will we give you parenting classes, we'll help you with diapers and cribs, but we can also give you a job."

Pinson said the support the community has shown for this 18-month program has been astronomical. "All the donations that come into Hi Again, help support these mamas who many of them are single moms. And they're just trying to make it."

The staff and public are a part of every milestone in the lives of these mothers and their infants. "We're able to see their highs and their lows and their struggles," Pinson added.

Rea's son is one now, which means her deadline in the program is coming to an end soon. However, she's hopeful for her next steps wherever they lead her. "Right now, I'm working on applying for jobs and just seeing where the Lord takes me."

There will be a diaper giveaway December 27th from 11-4pm at the Hi Again Resale Shop located at 4310 Kostoryz Rd. Expectant parents of a child under 36 months are welcome.

