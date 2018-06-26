A local woman is doing her part to bring Flip Flops to the World.

You might have heard of the charity. Miss Plus America Elite 2011, Spruce Dickerson, started it.

She said one dollar can buy one pair of flip flops.

Three News received a ton of pictures to show just that. Dickerson said you can see that a simple pair of flip flops can make a big difference.

A mother who is from Falfurrias, Alyssa Rivera, said she and her daughters got inspired to help a few years ago.

It is something, Dickerson said is so inspirational and so helpful.

"This summer, we collected 617. We never thought we would get that many but we were really surprised and we felt so blessed and so happy,” Rivera said.

“This is giving them hope, love and encouragement and letting them know that people haven't forgotten about them.” Dickerson said.

Again, it costs one dollar per pair of flip-flops

Dickerson said the next lot of flip flops will go to Puerto Rico. She started by sending them to Nigeria, then to Mexico, and now to Puerto Rico.

If you would like to help, you can go to her website.

