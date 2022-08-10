Local woman on the road to recovery following a dog attack

A couple of good Samaritans found the woman bleeding out and were able to get her immediate medical attention.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman was viscously attacked by a dog. The terrifying moment happened on Carver Dr near Tarlton St.

A couple of good Samaritans found the woman bleeding out and were able to get her immediate medical attention.

The woman's son said his mother almost lost her arm, fortunately doctors were able to save it.

The woman is in stable condition and continues her recovery in a hospital.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.