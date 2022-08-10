Local woman on the road to recovery following a dog attack

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman was viscously attacked by a dog. The terrifying moment happened on Carver Dr near Tarlton St.
A couple of good Samaritans found the woman bleeding out and were able to get her immediate medical attention.
The woman's son said his mother almost lost her arm, fortunately doctors were able to save it.
The woman is in stable condition and continues her recovery in a hospital.
RELATED: Christopher Ramirez, Grimes County boy who went missing in woods last year, reunites with group who found him
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- New Harbor Bridge work will continue after TxDOT, Flatiron Dragados come to agreement
- Missing Louisiana teen rescued, kidnapping suspect arrested in Aransas Pass
- The price to make tamales has doubled since inflation, local vendors say
- John Henry Ramirez pronounced dead at 6:41 p.m. after lethal injection
- Accident claims the life of Kiewit scaffold builder working on offshore rig
- Dogs in shelter for 60+ days looking to find a forever home
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.