NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Several callers to the channel 3 newsroom complained that there were large groups of people not observing social distancing on our local beaches. Mayor Joe McComb says that he, too, received messages that complained about the crowds.

"I had several emails about the beach and there was a lot of people out there, and I think there may have been some confusion," McComb said.

McComb says Governor Abbott reopened Mustang Island State Park this weekend, which sits between Corpus Christi and Port Aransas. This may have contributed to some of the confusion.

"The most concern that was expressed to me in the emails and texts that I got was that there are a lot of people out here and nobody wearing masks," McComb said. "Well, the masks are not required."

The order from Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales says social distancing of six feet is required for things like walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running boating, wading, hunting, or surfing.

The order goes on to say that all beaches may be monitored and no vehicles should park within 100 feet of each other. County Commissioner Brent Chesney says he saw a lot of people this weekend.

"What I saw was the cars are stacked up," Chesney said. "It's like a parking lot. Cars are parked next to each other, but what you have to look at is what were the people doing. For the most part, I saw people attempting to socially distance."

Chesney said he did see people violating the county orders and recommended to Judge Canales more police presence and signage to keep our beaches safe.

