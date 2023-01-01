Locals getting ready to end the year with last minute firework shopping

Most people prefer the huge variety packs as others are looking for the ones that will help them put on a super-sized show in the night sky.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There have been quite a few people heading to local fireworks stands as they get ready for the night.

Every year there is always a large selection for folks to choose from. Most people prefer the huge variety packs as others are looking for the ones that will help them put on a super-sized show in the night sky.

3NEWS spoke with a couple of firework shoppers before the New Year's Eve night kicked off.

Chris Lucas told 3NEWS, "We want something that's going to be a good show we live locally we are able to pop fireworks legally, we have a good box here that we're going to utilize today that should be over 2-minutes so looking forward to it."

Julian parker is also a firework shopper and said, "It's a blessing, every year with your family its good. Happy new year shout out to everyone in corpus."

Whether you are at your home or popping fireworks on family and friends' property remember to always be safe.

