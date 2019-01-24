CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at London High School received a special computer Thursday to help them explore possible careers to pursue after graduation.

It's an interactive display called Windows on the World. It contains videos of tours through more than 120 job sites. Students can choose which career they want to look at to see if it's the right fit.

"It will produce some ideas for them for some possible careers that maybe they don't even know to exist here, so we're super excited that they have picked us and that this is going to be afforded to our students here," Principal Rebecca Hitchcock said.

Windows on the World was made possible by Navy Army Community Credit Union and the Hammons Education Leadership Program.