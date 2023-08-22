London ISD cancels all classes Wednesday due to storm damage

Kim Womack, communications director for London ISD, said that there are portions of campus buildings without electricity and functioning restrooms.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Independent School has decided to cancel classes due to damage caused by Tropical Storm Harold.

Kim Womack, communications director for London ISD, said that there are portions of campus buildings without electricity and functioning restrooms. She said that the primary concern the district is currently dealing with is water damage.

Womack said a restoration team will be present on campus to aid in cleanup efforts.