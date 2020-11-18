London Middle, High Schools closed after teacher tests positive for COVID-19

The teacher had also attended an LISD basketball game Tuesday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — London ISD sent an e-mail to parents this morning letting them know that a teacher, who had been on campus up until Tuesday, Nov. 17, has tested positive for COVID-19.

London Middle School and London High School are now returning to remote learning until after the Thanksgiving break, the e-mail said.

The e-mail said the teacher did have contact with students, parents, and other teachers at the school and Tuesday night at a basketball game.

"While we understand this may cause concern for you, we want to assure you that we are taking every precaution possible and care about your health and the health of your families," the letter said.

The district asks anyone who may have COVID-19 symptoms to immediately quarantine and get tested.

