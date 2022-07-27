London ISD hosts first high school blood drive of the academic year

On Wednesday at London High School, the Coastal Bend Blood Center promoted their High School Hero and Red Core Programs that promote "giving the gift of life."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center was at London High School Wednesday for the first high school blood drive of the 2022-2023 school year.

The center helps provide blood products to 22 medical facilities in 10 counties. Each day, the center needs around 125 units of blood to meet the needs of those facilities.

Although Wednesday started off great, donations are still needed.

"Right now we have less than a day supply Type O blood. So we are just trying to make sure we get those blood units on our shelves as quickly as possible," said Hannah Halepaska with the blood center. "So if any traumas were to happen, we can meet the needs that our medical facilities are asking for us."

One blood donation can save up to three lives. Residents can still donate blood until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. However, residents will need to go to the main center that is located at 209 North Padre Island Drive.

