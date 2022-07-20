London ISD sees high number of students this school year

There were about 175 more students this year than last year, according to London ISD Superintendent Judi Whitis.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 16,00 students returned to classrooms at London Independent School District.

So far, teachers have been back for one week and students were even bale to go on Monday to meet their teachers.

3NEWS spoke with London ISD Superintendent Judi Whitis who said the district has been steadily growing.

"State numbers, as far as 22-to-one, we have to be very careful," Whitis said. "We have enough in district kids that we are limiting our transfers a little bit more because we simply do not have the room."

There were about 175 more students this year than last year. Whitis said that there is typically between 11 and 12-percent growth that they see every school year.

