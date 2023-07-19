London ISD kicks off new school year with record enrollment, high spirits

The halls were buzzing and filled with smiling kids as a new school year began Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer break ended for students of the London Independent School District as they returned to campus today.

As teachers, students and parents prepared for the return, Judi Whitis, superintendent of London ISD, said that there is so much excitement in the district.

“We are excited out in London ISD,” Whitis said. “In our profession, you get a fresh start every year, and so just keeping that momentum and the joy going is our challenge.”

Along with the new school year, Whitis said that they are now fully staffed, and student enrollment is up from May when the last school year ended. It is expected to reach a new record of 1800 this year.