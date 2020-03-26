CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was quite the scene in the London Independent School District area Thursday morning as a parade rolled through the streets.

London Middle School teachers, principals and counselors made a social media video before loading up their decked out cars and trucks and went through the neighborhoods to wave and honk to their students.

London ISD is just one of thousands of schools across the country transitioning to a distance learning model due to COVID-19.

"Our teachers are really missing our students, and doing Zoom online, and online just isn't enough, so we wanted to reach out and let our kids know that we miss them and we wanted to personally wave hi to them from our cars," Counselor Conchita Marshall said.

"It was awesome. We get to stay home and listen to our teachers on the iPads and phones and computers," fourth-grader Anna Grabowske said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: