London Pirate scores big at Astros game

Rylan Freeman caught the first career homerun ball by former Hooks player J.J. Matijevic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A London Pirate is the face all over ESPN, Sunday night, after catching a homerun at the Astros game.

Rylan Freeman caught the first career homerun ball by former Hooks player J.J. Matijevic. Matijevic was part of the Hooks organization just a couple of years ago and is now on the big stage at Minute Maid Park.

Freeman scored himself a grand slam from this catch with six Astros tickets, six batting practices, and a signed baseball by Jose Altuve. The even threw in a Justin Verlander jersey.

Congratulations to Rylan Freeman!

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.