London, Tuloso-Midway ISD seeking expert advice before the school year begins

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some school districts are opening up over the coming weeks and are looking for guidance from the state, parents and health officials. Some of that advice is to have class outdoors!

The school district in London and Tuluso-Midway are starting up school again soon. Officials there have been asking the experts on how that should go.

”A lot of what I’m telling them is take 'them back outside,' you know we grew up outside of the school, and we sweated and we were hot, but we survived,” Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said that she knows how hot and humid our South Texas summers are every year. However, outdoor learning might be a good alternative to being confined inside a classroom.

”I think your different classrooms would be in different locations,” Rodriguez added. "Most school campuses have lots of property and so I’ve seen it during Easter time they’re spread out all over the place. A lot of them don’t have shade, but I think they have to figure out how do we do this so we’re very spread out."

Interim Superintendent at Tuloso-Midway Melodie McClarren said holding classes outside would be difficult on teachers and students in our South Texas heat. There’s also the issue with fire ants.

McClarren said her school district is going to teach remotely for the first three weeks, and then will start to transition students back into the classroom if their parents feel comfortable with that idea.

