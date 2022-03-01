Long lines at Corpus Christi COVID-19 testing sites

If you're going out to get tested today, have patience.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Long lines could be seen wrapped around several COVID-19 testing sites in Corpus Christi Monday.

The line at the YesNoCovid site was at a standstill and overflowing into the parking lot of Sunrise Mall, and the Moore Plaza site had people lined up outside of the door.

Nueces County is seeing a surge in positive cases, with 728 new cases reported over the first two days of 2022. 351 news cases were reported Jan. 1 and 377 new cases were reported Jan.2.

The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District will have COVID-19 testing clinics available all week. Testing will be available at the former Christus Spohn Hospital-Memorial, 2606 Hospital Boulevard. Patrons may register at www.cctexas.com/testing for the following dates:

• Monday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District will hold FREE COVID-19 testing Monday-Friday, January 3-7,... Posted by City of Corpus Christi - Government on Monday, January 3, 2022

At least two area schools districts have pushed back reopening by a week due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, Kingsville and Driscoll ISDs.

