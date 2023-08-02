Long-serving inmate Joseph Tejeda closer to trial for 2016 murder of Breanna Wood

Tejeda is facing capital murder charges. He is accused of shooting and killing his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend Breanna Wood.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Joseph Tejeda, who is the longest serving inmate of the Nueces County Jail, will finally be headed to trial this month.

Tejeda is facing capital murder charges. He is accused of shooting and killing his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend Breanna Wood in 2016 and leaving her mutilated remains in a box.

Tejeda was 25 at the time. He is now 32 and appeared in court on Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing.

For years, it has looked as though the suspected killer was headed to trial. And now, following numerous delays, recusals of court officials, and changes in both judges and attorneys, it may finally happen.

Since April of 2022, the prosecution has been led by Assistant Attorney General James Haugh.

However, Judge Manuel Banales reminded the court today that Haugh’s official title for this case is District Attorney Pro Tem, after Nueces County DA Mark Gonzalez recused himself from overseeing the case.

Here’s why that’s important:

A question was raised at today’s hearing by Tejeda’s Defense Attorney Sam Fugate, over whether any deals were made with any witnesses in exchange for testimony.

Haugh said that to his knowledge, no deals had been made. However he did send an email on Monday to First Assistant Angelica Hernandez in the DA’s office asking for confirmation and had yet to receive a response.

On hearing that, Judge Banales said he was “disturbed.”

"The District Attorney’s Office, every person in that office, is subject to your authority and has to comply with your requests or demands, as the case may be. And if they do not comply with your requests or demands, then they may be in violation of the law. They may be subject to contempt," he said.

Banales said that the defense is entitled to know whether any deals were struck, and if anyone is withholding that information, their law license may be at risk.

The prosecution has elected not to seek the death penalty in this case. A final pre-trial hearing is set for August 18, with the trial expected to finally begin on Aug. 21.

