Longstanding Corpus Christi radio station host passes away at 59

ALICE, Texas — Sad news for those of us in the broadcasting industry, with the loss of a fellow brother in the business.

Dan Pena, long time Program Director for Corpus Christi Tejano radio station, KSAB, passed away this morning in an Alice Hospital after a brief illness.

He was healing from a recent surgery. His sister, Vickie Pena said he regretted not being able to say goodbye to his listeners.

Pena retired last month after 30 years at KSAB. He started his work in broadcasting on KUKO radio in Alice when he was just a teenager, helping his dad at the radio station.

Services for Dan Pena are pending, he was just 59 years old.

