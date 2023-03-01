Longtime Caller-Times building goes on the market after Monday's final press run

The building, which is listed for $3.1 million, became a popular selfie stop after its iconic Sandra Gonzalez mural was finished in 2016.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The longstanding home of the Corpus Christi Caller-Times is now for sale.

The building -- which sits at the top of North Lower Broadway and Taylor -- has been the hometown paper's main base of operations since 1935.

It is listed for $3.1 million.

The building became a popular selfie stop after its iconic Sandra Gonzalez mural was finished in 2016.

The 81,893 sq. ft. building takes up a full city block, and is selling for $40 a sq. ft., according to an online listing from Showcase.com.

3NEWS reported on Friday that Caller-Times is moving its printing operations to Houston, leaving its printing press redundant.

With newspaper businesses becoming more digital in recent years, print publications have had to adapt. 3NEWS received a statement from a spokesperson at the Caller-Times' parent company, Gannett Inc., that states:

As our business becomes increasingly digital and subscription-focused, newspaper printing partnerships have become standard. We are making strategic decisions to ensure the future of local journalism and continue our outstanding service to the community.