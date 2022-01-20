Longtime Coastal Bend resident was made an honorary deputy

Mohamad Shamsie will be allowed to carry a gun and perform other duties within the county on an as needed basis.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a special ceremony Thursday Mohamad Shamsie, a longtime pillar in the community was honored with a celebration like no other -- he's now an honorary Nueces County sheriff's deputy.

Shamsie will be allowed to carry a gun and perform other duties within the county on an as needed basis, but he'll be a little too busy enjoying 90 years around the sun.

"I wanna thank Sheriff Hooper -- very kindly -- nice gentleman and I'm honored," Shamsie said.

A man of few words, but his service to the community speaks for itself.

