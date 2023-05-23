Longtime Corpus Christi priest Richard Shirley dies

The monsignor served as rector of the Corpus Christi Cathedral and pastor of St. Pius X Church.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Diocese of Corpus Christi is in mourning Tuesday after it was announced that Msgr. Richard Shirley died Monday night.

Shirley was ordained in 1967 at the Corpus Christi Cathedral, a parish he would serve as rector later in his career. Under John Paul II, he was named a Prelate of Honor, which bestowed the title of monsignor on him, in 1981.

He served numerous local churches in addition to the Corpus Christi Cathedral; as pastor at St. Pius X, and as chaplain to the Sisters of the Incarnate Word Convent.

He also served the diocese as chancellor and as the vicar general.

His appreciation of music led to two of Corpus Christi's most enduring church ventures -- the Cathedral Music Ministry in 1984 and radio station KLUX in 1985.

This is a developing story. 3NEWS will have updates as they become available.

