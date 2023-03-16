Longtime Corpus Christi radio voice Jim Lago dies

He retired from radio at the end of 2019 after being a mainstay on local airwaves for more than 30 years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Longtime radio voice Jim Lago died Wednesday night.

The conservative host reportedly had been suffering health issues, former mayor Joe McComb confirmed to 3NEWS.

Lago retired from radio at the end of 2019, after suffering a stroke and undergoing heart surgery earlier that year.

He was a mainstay on local airwaves for more than 30 years, working locally as a DJ for Z-95 at the beginning of his tenure. He transitioned to talk radio at Z-95's sister station 1440 KEYS, and retired from 1360 KKTX.

His radio career began at KLUE in Longview, and he later moved to Beaumont and Houston. He was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2016.